State bill would provide workplace vaccine exemptions

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN. (WJRT) -

More and more workplaces are starting to require the COVID-19 vaccine for the safety or all employees but not everyone is on board.

Beth Griffin the Chair of the House Committee on Careers, Trades and Talents wants to prohibit employers from discriminating against those who haven’t gotten or are refusing to get certain vaccines like the COVID-19 shot.

“This is really kind of unknown territory to a lot of us as employees and as employers and Workforce Committee, we want everyone to succeed.”

Griffin feels it’s important to give everyone a voice, whether it be a business or an employee as companies start to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations.

“I’ve had hundreds of emails and phone calls saying that they’re being threatened, they’re being intimidated and they’re being harassed in their workplaces because some of these people have chosen not to get [the] vaccine,” she said.

On Thursday the House Committee will be holding a hearing on workplace vaccine exemptions at the state capitol to discuss those concerns.

“While we fight this issue, and work on it just being heard and helping businesses get back to 100% and helping employees feel comfortable in the workplace, you know, we got to figure that out, but we have to figure out how we’re going to move forward as a state,” added Griffin.

One Mid-Michigan Nurse Practitioner says that she has been exempt from getting the vaccine, but still worries for the future of the health industry.

“I am concerned about some other hospitals, the way they’re being very hard-nosed..”

“There’s so many people out there that feel like there’s no choice and it’s just, I feel bad for them because I felt the same way when I first heard about this and it was like, oh my god so I glad I was able to find the religious exemption and follow through on that…”

The hearing of the House Committee will take place in Lansing Thursday morning.

Doctors in Mid-Michigan and across the country agree a COVID-19 vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and others against the potentially deadly illness.

