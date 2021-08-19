Too hot for school in Flint School District

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint School Board voted late Wednesday night to cancel classes Thursday district wide over excessive heat in school buildings.

The district is on a balanced calendar so classes are scheduled to restart Monday, August 23rd.

The decision came after hearing complaints about the heat inside school buildings.

JR is predicting Flint will be in the mid-80s Thursday and could reach 90 degrees on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.