Trial set for 49-year-old accused of threatening to bomb Michigan Capitol

He also is accused of threatening a state representative and her family
Michael Chad Varrone
Michael Chad Varrone
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Charlotte man accused of making a bomb threat to the Michigan Capitol and threatening to kill a state representative last winter is set to stand trial on three charges.

A Lansing judge bound over 49-year-old Michael Varrone to trial on two counts of making a false threat or terrorism and one county of falsely reporting a bomb or harmful device. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

“My office will not tolerate threats to our democracy or to elected officials,” Michigan Attorney General Nessel said. “Mr. Varrone being bound over to stand trial on these charges affirms that commitment.”

Varrone allegedly called the Michigan House of Representatives six times on Dec. 12, 2020, and threatened the life of State Rep. Cynthia Johnson and her family at least once. He allegedly called the State Capitol on Jan. 7 and told an operator that everyone should evacuate because the facility was going to explode.

Michigan State Police security officers at the Capitol searched the building and did not find any suspicious devices.

