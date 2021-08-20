911 calls reveal more about Genesee County dispatch director saga

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Law enforcement officials are questioning whether the Genesee County 911 director wasted resources when she called her dispatchers twice for a family feud.

The Genesee County 911 Center is overwhelmed and some callers are left on hold because of the high call volume. Complicating that situation, eight dispatchers have quit in the last two months.

However, two months ago, their boss -- Genesee County 911 Director Spring Tremaine -- first called 911 for help with a personal issue.

“Hey, can you look if the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office in Fenton Township -- is he busy?” Tremaine said on the 911 call.

ABC12 obtained audio recordings of the 911 calls from the dispatch center. On June 17, Tremaine talked to one of her dispatchers and asked for police to respond to her Fenton Township home.

“I need him to come over to my house ‘cause I need to lodge a complaint,” she told the dispatcher on duty a little after 5:15 p.m. on a Saturday.

The call volume at Genesee County 911 is so high that an EMS dispatcher answered Tremaine’s phone call. Genesee County has been dealing with an ambulance shortage and about 10 minutes after Tremaine’s call, the county was dealing with a critical shortage of ambulances.

“When you have an overwhelming call volume, somebody gets put on the shelf. And when you have a call that really could have been dealt with and should have been dealt with in a more civil way, then who got put on the shelf, if they did, that’s the, that’s the concern,” said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

He has made it clear that he didn’t think it was appropriate for Tremaine to involve police -- let alone her own employees -- in a personal issue. Swanson said she at least should have called the nonemergency line to the dispatch center instead of a 911 emergency line.

But two months later on Aug. 7, Tremaine called 911 again on her neighbor.

“It’s a trespass complaint, illegal dumping. Call it whatever you want,” Tremaine told the dispatcher on duty.

Records show the backup dispatcher answered this call, showing again how busy the director’s team was at the time. A deputy and sergeant responded to the call this time.

“I think there could have been a better decision for that, because now you’ve just tied up a 911 dispatcher,” Swanson said. “No. 2, the assets around the county are limited like law enforcement around the nation.”

The chairman of the 911 center board that oversees Tremaine is looking into the issue with the board’s attorney. Swanson is now calling for a special board meeting to determine whether she should remain in her position.

