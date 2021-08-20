After 4 years apart owner reunites with dog in Mt. Morris

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) -

“I’m really overwhelmed by it... I can’t wait to see my dog!”

Redford resident Desirea Cornell’s dog had been missing for 4 years.

Thursday night she was finally able to reunite with her dog Jack in Mt. Morris.

Cornell was still in awe after all this time that they could finally be together.

Within minutes Jack fell into her lap years after he was stolen right out of her yard.

“There’s no way he could have gotten out by himself, the gate was opened and unlatched and unlocked so somebody personally unlocked the door,” she said.

Cornell first rescued Jack from a home in Detroit, where she was told he was going to be euthanized.

After years of Jack missing Cornell says she began giving up hope that she would ever see him again, but luckily she had microchipped him before he was taken and was able to reunite with him at the Mt. Morris Police Department on Thursday.

“It was a shock to me to get any kind of notification going, well, we have your dog.’ I instantly went no… there’s no way!”

Jack was found on Wednesday night after a call came in from a man to the Mt. Morris Police department.

“A gentleman who was having a psych episode and he wanted to surrender his dog.. But first he wanted to leave and go to the hospital, but I couldn’t leave his dog,” said Victoria Butcher, Officer with the Mt. Morris Police Department.

Officer Butcher then called Bill Heatley with the StreetHearts Animal Rescue for backup.

“Jack was guarding his car... That [was] his home since that’s where they were living and we were getting into his space and he was concerned about us getting in the car with him,” said Heatley.

Once Jack realized he was safe Heatley was able to take him to a safe place until he got a hold of his owner.

“To have this happy ending that’s a huge thing for me… it’s now going to be [a] really good year in my personal opinion,” added Cornell.

Jack is now back home with his original owner with an even bigger family.

The StreetHearts animal rescue says dogs are stolen right out of peoples yards all the time and strongly urges everyone to microchip their dogs.

