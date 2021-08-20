Back to the Bricks fills downtown Flint with classic cars

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Downtown Flint is buzzing with activity ahead of the Back to the Bricks Cruise N Concert on Friday evening.

Classic show cars filled the bricks of Saginaw Street as hundreds came out for the summer staple event, including NASCAR driver Erik Jones. He’s from Byron out in Shiawassee County, so there was definitely a lot of love at Back to the Bricks for the Michigan native.

Jones became the youngest NASCAR champion in the Camping World Truck Series when he was just 19 years old. He’s in Michigan this week ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway near Jackson on Sunday.

The festival included a display for him, so fans can take a photo. But the 25-year-old Jones will be in the Flat Lot on Friday evening to sign autographs and take photos with fans until 6:30 p.m.

Jones said he’s been coming to Back to the Bricks since he was a little kid and it was a big part of what inspired him to become a race car driver. Bryan Wilson, who came out Friday afternoon, was decked out in Erik Jones attire and said meeting him is what he and his family are looking forward to most today.

”This is actually my first time here at Back to the Bricks. We’re from up above Reese and whatnot,” Wilson said. “I don’t really get this way too much, but the Erik Jones thing really had me. Special occasion -- want to come down and make a day out of it.”

ABC12 will air specials with all of the Back to the Bricks happenings at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

