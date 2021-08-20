Cheeseburger in Caseville drawing big crowds which will help local businesses

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/20/2021) - A small mid-Michigan community’s annual summer bash is back.

And it couldn’t have come at a better time to help their local economy.

After more than two decades - Cheeseburger in Caseville is a well-known summer party that brings in people from all over the state of Michigan and beyond.

“We’ve heard nothing but good about it. So, we hopped in the car this morning and shot up here and obviously it’s a fun place to go,” said Frank Wallace from Clinton Township.

“A little overwhelming. I’m very much so amazed. The variety. Also, the homey vibe,” added Krystal Thomas, a St. Louis, Missouri resident visiting with friends.

According to Caseville Chamber of Commerce President Steve Louwers - crowds for the ten day festival are expected to be the largest in a decade.

That means several hundred thousand guests that will add millions of dollars to help support businesses who have had to deal with a pandemic and a labor shortage.

No one knows the struggles better than Dave Bauck, owner of the Wooded Island Sports Grill.

His business should be filled with customers in the middle of the day.

But - a lack of staff has forced him to cut days and hours of operation.

“We can only be open on our regular - not cheeseburger week - but Thursday, Friday at 4pm and Saturday, Sunday at 1pm. We just, no, can not find the employees.”

And that’s put a dent to his bottom line - even with a strong turnout for Cheeseburger in Caseville.

But, Bauck remains optimistic that better days are ahead.

“It’s been a struggle. We aren’t going backwards. That’s the main thing. We’re holding our own. The ppp loans definitely did help out.”

If you’re interested in the restaurant business, Bauck (BOKE) says the Wooded Island Sports Grill is for sale.

