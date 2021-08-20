Crim runner finds his roots on the bricks

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Running in the Crim Festival of Races isn’t just for mid-Michigan runners. People come from all over the country-- and for some-- the race holds a special meaning .

Ron Allard grew up in Flint, but he now lives in California.

As an avid runner who travels the world for races, there’s a part of him that he says will always be tied to bricks, dating all the way back to the day Saginaw Street was created.

“My grandmother told me her father, my great-grandfather who immigrated from Sicily and he was a brick layer and he laid some of the bricks there,” said Allard.

Peter Asaro was just one of many who built the foundation of Flint-- the foundation for many events like the Crim Festival of races.

As a runner, each step down Saginaw street during the Crim 10 mile race is a reminder of his roots in Flint.

“When I do that its kind of like going back to my roots and how I was created. Like the bricks in Flint I was molded there,” said Allard. “Some of the best parts of who I am are from my upbringing in a very loving large family.”

Even though he now lives over 2,000 miles away, he says being back in the town that shaped him gives him an inner peace and sense of pride for the Flint community.

“When I go back it gives me a reset. I reset saying this is where I came from, it was a great upbringing and I can take that as I go through life and it just gives me strength really,” said Allard.

Allard says this year, he’s looking forward to continuing his passion of running at a race he says is unlike any other in the world.

