Advertisement

Crim runner finds his roots on the bricks

Ron Allard returns to Flint most years to run the Crim on the same street his great grandfather once laid bricks to create a city.
Ron Allard returns to Flint most years to run the Crim on the same street his great grandfather...
Ron Allard returns to Flint most years to run the Crim on the same street his great grandfather once laid bricks to create a city.
By Mallory Pearson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Running in the Crim Festival of Races isn’t just for mid-Michigan runners. People come from all over the country-- and for some-- the race holds a special meaning .

Ron Allard grew up in Flint, but he now lives in California.

As an avid runner who travels the world for races, there’s a part of him that he says will always be tied to bricks, dating all the way back to the day Saginaw Street was created.

“My grandmother told me her father, my great-grandfather who immigrated from Sicily and he was a brick layer and he laid some of the bricks there,” said Allard.

Peter Asaro was just one of many who built the foundation of Flint-- the foundation for many events like the Crim Festival of races.

As a runner, each step down Saginaw street during the Crim 10 mile race is a reminder of his roots in Flint.

“When I do that its kind of like going back to my roots and how I was created. Like the bricks in Flint I was molded there,” said Allard. “Some of the best parts of who I am are from my upbringing in a very loving large family.”

Even though he now lives over 2,000 miles away, he says being back in the town that shaped him gives him an inner peace and sense of pride for the Flint community.

“When I go back it gives me a reset. I reset saying this is where I came from, it was a great upbringing and I can take that as I go through life and it just gives me strength really,” said Allard.

Allard says this year, he’s looking forward to continuing his passion of running at a race he says is unlike any other in the world.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week
Storm damage in Clayton Township, Michigan.
Severe weather leaves behind damage, power outages in Mid-Michigan

Latest News

Getting kids on a good sleep schedule as we head back to school
Getting kids on a good sleep schedule as we head back to school
Michigan resident finally reunites with her dog after 4 years of reported missing.
After 4 years apart owner reunites with dog in Mt. Morris
Vacant grain co-op to become pot farm
Lapeer vacant property becomes pot business
Michigan expungement
Gov. Whitmer expected to sign bills to expunge first-time drunken driving charges