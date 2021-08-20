Daily average of new COVID-19 illnesses in Michigan nearly doubled this week

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The daily average of newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses in Michigan has nearly doubled since Monday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,197 new COVID-19 illnesses Thursday and Friday for a total of 929,574. The daily average of 2,098 new cases is an increase of about 910 per day compared to last weekend.

Michigan now only reports COVID-19 statistics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

State health officials reported 37 deaths attributed to the coronavirus for Thursday and Friday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 20,113.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained among the highest levels in three months with over 25,000 tests completed on Thursday, which is the second highest daily total so far in August. The percentage of positive tests decreased from Tuesday’s three-month high to 7.87% on Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased this week. As of Friday, 999 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 74 more than Wednesday. Of those, 912 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators remained steady this week. As of Friday, Michigan hospitals were treating 233 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 97 of them were on ventilators.

Since Wednesday, there is one more COVID-19 patient in intensive care and the same number on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 12.38 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, including 6.557 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.175 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.508 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.137 million people statewide. A total of 55.1% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 65% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 34,620 cases and 924 deaths, which is an increase of 154 cases.

Saginaw, 20,884 cases and 615 deaths, which is an increase of 72 cases.

Arenac, 1,142 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

Bay, 10,923 cases and 345 deaths, which is an increase of 44 cases and one death.

Clare, 2,151 cases and 86 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Gladwin, 1,970 cases and 57 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Gratiot, 3,332 cases and 117 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Huron, 3,160 cases and 77 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

Iosco, 1,915 cases and 71 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Isabella, 5,545 cases and 97 deaths, which is an increase of 21 cases and one death.

Lapeer, 8,115 cases and 206 deaths, which is an increase of 30 cases and one death.

Midland, 7,132 cases and 96 deaths, which is an increase of 31 cases and two deaths.

Ogemaw, 1,578 cases and 43 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Oscoda, 598 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 1,651 cases and 53 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Sanilac, 3,801 cases and 118 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

Shiawassee, 5,951 cases and 108 deaths, which is an increase of 20 cases.

Tuscola, 5,030 cases and 164 deaths, which is an increase of 20 cases.

