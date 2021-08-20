Advertisement

Flint soldier returned home after 70 years

Army Corporal Dale Wright was just 19 years old when he died serving in the Korean War
Army Cpl. Dale W. Wright
Army Cpl. Dale W. Wright(source: Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)
By Mark Bullion
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A tearful and emotional Linda Stover and her family waited outside Gate 11 at Flint’s Bishop International Airport, which is one of Dale Wright’s last stops before being interred at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly

Stover, Wright’s sister, welcomed her brother Army Corporal Dale Wright home 70 years after he died serving in the Korean War. Wright was just 19 years old.

“I got a call in April 2020 that they had matched his DNA with mine, which I gave back in 2004″ Stover said.

When asked why it took so long to identify, Stover revealed that during the 2018 summit on the border of North Korea, President Donald Trump was given 55 boxes. One of those boxes held the remains of her brother.

Wright was a member of Company C, 1st Battalion, 32nd infantry regiment, 7th infantry division. He was reported missing Dec. 2, 1950 after his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin River.

“I just couldn’t believe it after all these years when I answered the phone of course I started crying” Stover said.

But on Friday, they were happy tears that bring Linda and her family closure. A true reminder that in a situation like this, a person may be gone but certainly not forgotten.

Following today’s military escort of Wright’s remains from the airport, his final resting place will be the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.

“I’m not putting him in the ground. I’m putting him in the wall, because he’s been in the ground for 70 years” Stover said.

