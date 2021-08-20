Four people shot on Saginaw Street in Flint early Friday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Four people were shot and one died on Saginaw Street in Flint early Friday.

Police say the shooting was reported around 3:15 a.m. in the 2900 block of Saginaw Street.

A man in his 40s died of his injuries, according to the Flint Police Department. Other men in their 30s, 40s and 70s all were rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where one was listed in critical condition, one was in serious condition and one was in good condition Friday morning.

Investigators have not released any information about a motive for the shootings or any suspects.

Anyone with information about the shootings should call police at 616-690-7045 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.