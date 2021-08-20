Genesee County lawmakers question delay in notifying unemployed workers about problem

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Two Genesee County lawmakers say the public deserves answers about why the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency waited six months to notify workers about a problem with their benefits.

State Reps. David Martin of Davison and Mike Mueller of Linden said state unemployment officials learned on Jan. 6 that federal regulators flagged a problem with Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. Some reasons qualifying workers for federal PUA benefits no longer were allowed.

Nearly 700,000 workers who received PUA benefits received letters in June, asking them to reapply for money they already received using new qualifying reasons. Workers were told that they may have to pay back benefits if they no longer qualified for PUA.

Some told the House Oversight Committee their repayment amounts topped $27,000. But the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency later waived all repayment orders.

“The unemployment agency mishandled its paperwork and kept the public in the dark about the error for six months before sending hundreds of thousands of people confusing and concerning letters,” said Martin.

He said the episode put unemployed workers through more stress unnecessarily after they already lost their jobs due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Liza Estlund Olson, director of the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency, has been asked to appear before House Oversight Committee to explain the delay in notifying workers about the PUA benefits problem.

“This is just the latest in a string of missteps,” said Mueller. “The unemployment agency has had nothing but problems since the governor shut down the economy. The incompetence and secrecy this agency has demonstrated is completely unacceptable – and so is asking people the governor put out of work to return money they already spent to pay their bills and put food on the table.”

