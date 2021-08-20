Getting kids on a good sleep schedule as we head back to school

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Every kid wants to savor every last minute of Summer - which may include staying up late and sleeping in - but adjusting their sleep schedule now can make all the difference when it comes time for that first school bell.

“They could really have symptoms of patients with ADHD/not able to concentrate in school, learning difficulties, get sick, failure to thrive, obesity, hypertension, increased risk for diabetes,” said Dr. George Zureikat, MD, the Medical Director at the Mid Michigan Sleep Center.

Sleep is needed for our brain, it’s as important as water or food for us. Kids six to thirteen years old should get nine to eleven hours a night.

“Teenagers require a minimum of 8.5 hours of sleep to 9.5 hours of sleep - that’s the average range for them and that’s what they really need to get,” said Zureikat.

Comfy pajamas, a cooler room temperature, and a small snack can help to initiate relax-mode before bedtime. Avoid caffeine in the afternoon as that can inhibit your ability to fall or stay asleep. And put the phone down.

“Try to avoid electronics around 1 hour before bedtime - shut them down - because that also may shut down your own melatonin and you won’t be able to really fall asleep,” Zureikat said.

Shift bedtime a half an hour earlier every handful of days, and use the sun to your advantage - bright light in the morning, less later in the day.

“After 4pm, we try to get them exposed to less bright light as sunlight because that’s very powerful - that honestly will transition your bedtime to an earlier time, they will be able to fall asleep at an earlier time,” said Zureikat.

Even wearing a pair of dark sunglasses in the later afternoon will make a big difference.

And as for catching up on sleep on the weekend?

“It’s really important to get good sleep each night,” said Zureikat. “Let’s say your need of sleep is 8 hours and you only get 6 hours on the weekdays. What would happen on the weekends is that you probably will catch up some more but you never will catch up to make up the difference, there will still be a sleep debt to your brain.”

It may help to make a schedule and then refer to it if there’s any opposition to going to bed early.

If your child is restless or tosses and turns frequently, snores, kicks, is hard to wake up in the morning and is then irritable, try extending the amount of sleep they’re getting each night for a couple of weeks before considering having them evaluated.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.