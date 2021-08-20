Gov. Whitmer proclaims Friday as Older Michigander Day

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has created an entire day celebrating the state’s more than 2.4 million adults aged 60 years and older by proclaiming Aug. 21 as Older Michigander Day.

“Our state is committed to supporting older adults by ensuring there are opportunities available in local communities to help them stay engaged, maintain their health and independence and live where they want to live and thrive with age,” said Whitmer.

Michigan has more residents over age 60 than under the age of 18, which is the basis of the joint effort to support the older adults in maintaining a fulfilling life.

“We encourage Michiganders to take time this month to acknowledge the older adults in their lives and join me in thanking them for the contributions they have made to our state” Whitmer said.

With the joint efforts of the state leadership, Michigan was the first state in the Midwest and fifth in the nation to join the AARP/World Health Organization Age-Friendly Movement.

“Michigan has one of the most rapidly aging populations in the country, and our vision is for Michiganders to live well and thrive as they age,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel.

Each of the enrolled communities and states are dedicated to maintaining a more quality lifestyle that is better able to support people of all ages.

“People of all age, as well as businesses, benefit from the adoption of policies and programs that make neighborhoods walkable, feature transportation options, enable access to key services, provide opportunities to participate in community activities, and support housing that’s affordable and adaptable,” said Paula D. Cunningham, state director of AARP Michigan.

