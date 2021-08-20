‘Grotesque indifference’ led to baby’s death; Saginaw parents charged with murder

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The parents of a 1-year-old boy were arraigned today on murder charges in Saginaw, as investigators believe their negligence caused the baby’s death.

They told an attorney they were sleeping with their child and the child somehow died, but the prosecution painted a different picture as to what happened.

Police say 42-year-old Ryan Garstecki and 33-year-old Amber Martinez each face second-degree murder and child abuse charges for the death of 1-year-old Jesse James Martinez Garstecki. Amber called 911 at around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday from their home on Stephens Street.

“Have a female screaming saying something about her son turning blue, have MMR heading that way,” a dispatcher can be heard saying.

Police and medical personnel rushed to the home.

“The female may have said, what did you do and started screaming,” the dispatcher added.

Emergency responders could not revive the child. At Friday’s arraignment, Garstecki and Martinez were represented by Matt Evans of the Saginaw County Defender’s Office and this is what they told him.

“The baby was sleeping with them and somehow the baby, somehow passed away, so it’s not your typical kind of murder case,” said Evans.

But Assistant Prosecutor Dan Van Norman told a different story on what happened and explained there had been a pattern of not properly caring the child in the past.

“The defendants’ obsession with drugs, leaving the child alone, leaving the child alone with the family dog,” Van Norman told Judge M. Randall Jurrens.

It brought an angry reply from Garstecki. Van Norman continued, explaining why the prosecutor’s office authorized the murder charge against both.

“His obsession with drugs, her obsession with drugs led to a reckless, grotesque indifference toward the well-being of this child and as a result the child died,” he said.

Jurrens ruled both would stay in jail without bond for now.

Saginaw police had no further comment on the investigation, but did release a statement, saying in part, “despite this abhorrent crime committed against baby Jesse, he did have family members that loved him and our thoughts and prayers go out to them and the community.”

