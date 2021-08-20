Advertisement

Hot and humid for a while

Heat index readings in the 90s.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With a warm front to the north and high pressure moving across the state we’ll see plenty of sun and stay warm today! A cold front moving through tomorrow will bring in more clouds and the chance for rain this weekend.

Afternoon temps today will be in the mid 80s to 90 degrees with a light wind. Expect full sunshine through the day – keep the sunscreen handy as UV levels are expected to be in the very high range.

Tonight skies stay clear with lows in the mid 60s. Winds will stay light and variable.

Tomorrow we’re back up around 90 with sunshine for most of the day. We’ll see some clouds start to move in to end the afternoon with scattered showers developing. Scattered rain will carry into Sunday. Storms are possible but nothing severe is expected. We’ll still have some sun Sunday, too. If you have plans for the weekend you shouldn’t need to cancel them, just have a back up plan to take a break if rain moves through.

Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 80s before we’re into the upper 80s Monday.

