JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

Temperatures once again cruised through the 80s during “Back to the Bricks” week, version 2021. Plenty of sunshine, light & variable wind conditions, and a little bit of humidity (just for good measure) made for a mid-summertime setting across all of Mid-Michigan Thursday. A few isolated showers again popped up, but most of us stayed dry. Skies will clear out during the night, and temperatures will settle into the lower, to middle 60s early Friday morning.

Temperatures for Friday and Saturday will top out in the upper 80s for the most part. A few spots may touch 90, and readings will be a little cooler along the Lake Huron shoreline. For those attending “Back to the Bricks” festivities, it is likely that temperatures will get into the 90s on the pavement and asphalt, so make sure you stay hydrated. Friday will be a mostly sunny day, while Saturday will see some showers moving in from the west by the end of the day.

Spotty showers look to be a good bet for Saturday night and early Sunday as a cool front moves across lower Michigan. Behind the front, the clouds will break up again Sunday afternoon. High temperatures Sunday will be in the middle 80s. Temperatures will stay in the 80s early next week too. Humidity levels, however, should be a little more tolerable. On ABC12 News we will be tracking our chances for some rain next week. - JR