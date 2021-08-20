Lapeer vacant property becomes pot business

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/19/2021) - Vacant land in Lapeer finds a new use.

And it has ties into the growing marijuana industry.

A former grain co-op on South Saginaw in Lapeer could soon be home to a marijuana grow and processing facility.

It’s a trend - Lapeer planning consultant Caitlyn Habben has noticed.

“It is something that we’re seeing an uptick in interest, specifically for grow and processors.”

Mason Taormina’s mother used to work for Lapeer Grain East years ago.

He told me he’s ok with the facility going from processing corn to marijuana.

“I guess it would open up more jobs for people. But, I mean, I don’t think it’s a horrible idea. As long as they do it in a safe and controlled manner.”

It’s not just growers and processors grabbing land for an industry that’s just getting started.

“We did just approve at the planning commission level a testing facility for marijuana in that same general area,” added Habben.

But, not everyone is on-board with this marijuana growth spurt in the city.

Habben said, “We’re starting to see some push-back from residents or concerns, how far does this go, specifically in this area of the city.”

While the potential is unlimited for grow facilities in industrial areas, the number of retail and medical marijuana dispensaries is currently limited to six.

The city of Lapeer received a total of 168-thousand-dollars in marijuana tax revenue last year.

