Advertisement

Lapeer vacant property becomes pot business

Vacant grain co-op to become pot farm
Vacant grain co-op to become pot farm(WJRT)
By Kevin Goff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/19/2021) - Vacant land in Lapeer finds a new use.

And it has ties into the growing marijuana industry.

A former grain co-op on South Saginaw in Lapeer could soon be home to a marijuana grow and processing facility.

It’s a trend - Lapeer planning consultant Caitlyn Habben has noticed.

“It is something that we’re seeing an uptick in interest, specifically for grow and processors.”

Mason Taormina’s mother used to work for Lapeer Grain East years ago.

He told me he’s ok with the facility going from processing corn to marijuana.

“I guess it would open up more jobs for people. But, I mean, I don’t think it’s a horrible idea. As long as they do it in a safe and controlled manner.”

It’s not just growers and processors grabbing land for an industry that’s just getting started.

“We did just approve at the planning commission level a testing facility for marijuana in that same general area,” added Habben.

But, not everyone is on-board with this marijuana growth spurt in the city.

Habben said, “We’re starting to see some push-back from residents or concerns, how far does this go, specifically in this area of the city.”

While the potential is unlimited for grow facilities in industrial areas, the number of retail and medical marijuana dispensaries is currently limited to six.

The city of Lapeer received a total of 168-thousand-dollars in marijuana tax revenue last year.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Michigan expungement
Gov. Whitmer expected to sign bills to expunge first-time drunken driving charges
Cathy Tremaine
Neighbor accuses Genesee County 911 director of harassment over family dispute
Cathy Tremaine
Ex-sister-in-law accuses Genesee County 911 director of harassment
Sign outside the General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant
GM extends shutdown of Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant