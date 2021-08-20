Longtime Genesee Co. Reserve Deputy off the job, facing sex abuse charges

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/20/2021) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office cut ties with a longtime volunteer, following the Flint man’s arrest on multiple counts of sexual abuse.

The court record shows these allegations date back to 2005.

Marshall Grear is facing 5 felonies, all connected to accusations he sexually abused a victim younger than 13.

We’re told the 67-year-old knew this child.

This allegedly happened for some time and it was while Grear was serving as a reserve deputy for the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

“When you put your name behind an organization, and you make a decision that’s outside their organization that brings a horrible view, it shatters the trust of that organization,” Sheriff Chris Swanson explained. “The organization pays the price, not that individual and that’s what Grear did.”

Sheriff Swanson said Grear’s been associated with the Office for the last three Sheriffs. He’s always been a volunteer, never paid.

As a reserve officer, he did have an ID, uniform and badge. Sheriff Swanson said he hasn’t been involved recently and as soon as the Office learned of his arrest, they cut ties.

When the pandemic started, the Sheriff changed the role of the Reserves, having them work as the Community Cares Task Force instead. Sheriff Swanson said Grear did not work any events this last year.

The Office has no record of any complaints against Grear; but he said, don’t hesitate to speak up if you believe you’re a victim.

The Sheriff made it clear every volunteer goes through a background check. Grear was no exception.

“Predators and pedophiles, they are among us. They ‚many times, have a clean criminal record, 9 out of 10 of them have never had any interaction with the police outside of a traffic stop,” the Sheriff said. “And yet, you would never think that they’ve had this, this, this driving force to victimize innocent people.”

If you believe you’re a victim, the Sheriff said you can call his Office or Flint Township Police, the agency handling the case.

Grear is due back in court next week.

