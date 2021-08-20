Michigan officially signs onto landmark $26 billion opioid settlement

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is likely to receive about $800 million after signing onto a landmark settlement with four companies blamed for contributing to the national opioid crisis.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday that her office officially signed onto the settlement with Johnson & Johnson and the country’s three largest pharmaceutical distributors: Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen.

Negotiators representing states and the pharmaceutical companies announced the $26 billion settlement in July. That includes about $800 million for Michigan over the 18-year life of the deal, which is the second largest judgment for state behind only the 1998 national tobacco settlement.

The draft settlement requires Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen to pay $26 billion collectively over 18 years -- an average of $7 billion apiece. Johnson & Johnson would be required to pay $5 billion over nine years, including $3.7 billion in the first three years.

“Holding these companies accountable for their role in fueling the opioid epidemic has remained one of my biggest commitments as Attorney General,” Nessel said. “Our official sign-on is an important step in the progression of this historic settlement.”

She said Michigan will spend most of its $800 million share on opioid abuse prevention and treatment programs.

“I have long argued that much-needed financial support should be coming from those who created this crisis—not the communities suffering through it,” Nessel said.

Her office was among the first to sue opioid distributors as drug deals in December 2019 and that case remains in litigation. The $21 billion settlement would resolve claims against three of four defendants in that case, leaving only Walgreens.

