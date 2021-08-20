Michigan open for Afghan refugees to resettle, governor says

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is open and ready to accept refugees from Afghanistan, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

She said state departments and agencies are preparing to help refugees from the war-torn country and provide any support they need. It was not clear Friday how many refugees evacuated from Afghanistan may be coming to Michigan, but talks with the U.S. State Department continue.

“A network of departments across the state are at the ready to help ensure those who arrive in Michigan can get their feet on the ground,” Whitmer said.

She called it “our duty and honor” to welcome refugees looking for a new life in the United States. Whitmer pointed out that Michigan was built with a history of multiculturalism thanks to migration from enclaves of Dutch, Finns and Middle-Easterners.

“People from around the world have come to Michigan over centuries for good-paying jobs, a high-quality education for their kids, and the right to live and worship freely,” she said.

Whitmer also thanked the 70,000 soldiers from Michigan who fought in Afghanistan during the nearly 20-year war, along with their families.

“We must also recognize the complex set of emotions they may be feeling at this time,” she said. “There are sons and daughters leaving Afghanistan today whose moms and dads fought in the same conflict a lifetime ago. There are tens of thousands of Afghans who helped our military on the ground who are now fearing for their lives.”

Veterans are invited to contact the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency at 1-800-MICH-VET or local veterans organizations to get any assistance they need.

