Michigan redistricting panel OKs mapping process, schedule

LANSING, Mich. (AP with Christine Winter) - Michigan’s redistricting commission has approved a process and schedule to adopt congressional and legislative maps by year’s end.

The 10-2 vote Thursday came after commissioners changed course and decided to initially bounce between crafting U.S. House, state Senate and state House districts rather than go one at a time.

The schedule calls for drafting to begin Friday and end Oct. 8, when the panel will publish draft maps. Public hearings will be held Oct. 11-28. The commission will vote on proposed maps Nov. 5. A public comment period will start Nov. 14. The panel could finalize district lines Dec. 30.

