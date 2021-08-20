Advertisement

Michigan redistricting panel OKs mapping process, schedule

The schedule says drafting is set to begin this week.
By Associated Press and Christine Winter
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP with Christine Winter) - Michigan’s redistricting commission has approved a process and schedule to adopt congressional and legislative maps by year’s end.

The 10-2 vote Thursday came after commissioners changed course and decided to initially bounce between crafting U.S. House, state Senate and state House districts rather than go one at a time.

The schedule calls for drafting to begin Friday and end Oct. 8, when the panel will publish draft maps. Public hearings will be held Oct. 11-28. The commission will vote on proposed maps Nov. 5. A public comment period will start Nov. 14. The panel could finalize district lines Dec. 30.

To watch the commission’s meeting on Friday, click here.

You will also find the commission’s Facebook page when you click here.

