Michigan Senate leader pushes for end of $300 weekly unemployment benefit

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The leader of the Michigan Senate issued a statement opposing any extensions to the $300 weekly federal unemployment benefit.

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said the additional unemployment pay needs to end because it is hurting businesses and preventing workers from seeking jobs.

“Last year, Republicans supported a temporary increase in unemployment benefits to help the record number of Michiganders out of work through no fault of their own,” he said. “Now that the governor’s erratic shutdowns are over, many Michiganders are back to work. But over 100,000 jobs remain unfilled — in part due to the ongoing enhanced federal benefit.”

The American Rescue Plan, which passed in February, includes an additional $300 weekly benefit for workers claiming unemployment benefits. That extra pay is scheduled to end in early September.

With the additional money, unemployed workers in Michigan can claim up to $662 per week in benefits. That equates to about $16.55 per hour for a 40-hour work week.

“It’s a cruel irony that many of the Michigan businesses that managed to survive the last 18 months are now struggling to stay afloat not because of COVID-19 or our governor’s heavy-handed response to the virus, but because they simply cannot hire enough workers,” Shirkey said.

He said the hospitality industry is most affected by the staffing shortage, which he attributes to the unemployment pay increase.

“It’s past time to get back to work, as there is an abundance of jobs available,” Shirkey said. “Meaningful work is a key factor in an individual’s mental and physical health. This supplemental increase needs to end on Sept. 6 as planned.”

