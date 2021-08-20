Michigan State Police welcome 57 new troopers, prepare to train 75 more

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police officially welcomed 57 new troopers to the ranks Friday with graduation of the 139th Trooper Recruit School.

The new troopers will begin working at their assigned posts next week. They include three troopers assigned to the Tri-City Post, three assigned to the Lapeer Post, two assigned to the Flint Post, three coming to the West Branch Post and two heading to the Mount Pleasant Post.

Michigan State Police now have about 1,215 troopers working statewide and a total of 1,900 enlisted members.

“Public service is a noble calling and I’m proud of the 57 graduates who join the ranks of the Michigan State Police today to begin serving the people of Michigan,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who gave the keynote address during Friday’s graduation.

The new troopers began training on March 7. Over the past six months, they have completed training in patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, cultural diversity, implicit bias, decision making, leadership, first aid, criminal law, crime scene processing, firearms, water safety, defensive tactics and precision driving.

“At a time when solidifying and growing relationships with the communities we serve is critically important, I know these newest troopers will rise to challenge, helping us to continue to deliver the very best in law enforcement services,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of Michigan State Police.

The departments training cycle doesn’t stop, however. The next Michigan State Police trooper recruit school begins Sunday at the training academy in Lansing with 74 prospective troopers, who are slated to graduate on Feb. 17.

Michigan State Police expect more vacancies due to retirements and attrition, so hiring is under way for another trooper academy targeting current police officers next spring and an academy open to anyone who is interested in becoming a trooper later in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.