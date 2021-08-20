Parents to be arraigned on murder charges for 14-month-old’s death

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Parents of a 14-month-old boy found dead in Saginaw on Tuesday will be arraigned Friday on murder charges.

The Saginaw Police Department says the parents are accused of killing 14-month-old Jesse James Martinez-Garstecki at a residence in the 700 block of Stephens Street. He was found dead around 6:40 a.m.

Saginaw police officers attempted life-saving measures on the boy when the arrived, but he was pronounced dead. Investigators have not said how the boy died.

Arraignment for the boy’s parents, who were not identified Friday morning, is scheduled for later in the day.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.