Police: 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Lake Michigan beach pier

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) - Police say two people have died in a shooting at a Lake Michigan beach pier in southwestern Michigan.

Beachgoers scrambled when they heard shots in South Haven. WOOD-TV, which had a camera at the beach, said two people fell to the ground after being confronted by another person. After another minute, that person also hit the ground.

South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson says two people, including the shooter, were found dead. She says a third person was injured and flown to a Kalamazoo hospital.

Thompson says a motive for the shooting is unknown and it “may have been random.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.