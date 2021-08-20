Advertisement

Police: 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Lake Michigan beach pier

Investigators don’t know what the motive was, but the shooting may have been random
A shooting on the South Haven pier left two people dead and a third badly injured.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) - Police say two people have died in a shooting at a Lake Michigan beach pier in southwestern Michigan.

Beachgoers scrambled when they heard shots in South Haven. WOOD-TV, which had a camera at the beach, said two people fell to the ground after being confronted by another person. After another minute, that person also hit the ground.

South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson says two people, including the shooter, were found dead. She says a third person was injured and flown to a Kalamazoo hospital.

Thompson says a motive for the shooting is unknown and it “may have been random.”

