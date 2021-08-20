Saginaw Public Schools implements mask mandate policy

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) -”The data tells us that face to face learning is the best way to learn,” said Saginaw School Board President, Dr. Charles Coleman PhD.

For Saginaw Board of Education President Dr. Charles Coleman and the rest of the Saginaw Public School District--that means making sure COVID safety protocols are in place to create a healthy environment for students to learn and staff to educate when the school year begins in a few weeks.

“Nothing we can do right now is going to get rid of it. But we can mitigate it,” Coleman said.

This week, under the recommendation of superintendent Dr. Ramont Roberts the Saginaw School Board voted unanimously to implement a mask mandate policy for the entire the district. For students, staff and faculty regardless of vaccination status.

“That’s based on guidance from our experts and so my understanding is that even a vaccinated person could have transmitted, you know, so, you know, if we require only the unvaccinated to wear masks, but not the vaccinated, that still puts students and staff at risk. said Saginaw Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Ramont Roberts. And so my thing is to minimize risk as best as we can and to keep all of our staff and students safe.”

In addition to a mask requirement the district will also continue to use a temperature monitoring system.

Brian Carter’s 7-year old daughter is a student in the district. He is in full support of the steps being taken.

“Again, another safety measure. We don’t want kids coming in sick. We definitely don’t want other people or adults, included, so I think that’s fine,” said Saginaw parent, Brian Carter.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.