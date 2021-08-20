Whitmer joins calls for automatic power outage credits, more reliable electricity

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined calls for Michigan’s three largest electric utilities to provide credits for homeowners and businesses who lost power last week.

Over 850,000 customers of Consumers Energy, DTE Energy and Indiana Michigan Power lost electricity after three rounds of severe storms moved across the Lower Peninsula early last week. Many of them went without electricity for days while crews for other states helped restore power.

Whitmer called on the utilities to provide bill credits for people who lost power and improve reliability of the state’s electric grid by trimming trees or hardening equipment.

“Outages like these lead to fridges full of spoiled food, interfere with life-saving medical equipment, disrupt the workday, and exacerbate the dangers of unmitigated hot weather,” she said. “We need tangible, immediate action from Michigan’s three largest utility companies to ensure the production and delivery of affordable, reliable energy to every family, community, and small business.”

All Michigan electric utilities must offer credits if power is out for 120 hours straight after a storm, 16 hours for an incident not connected to weather or after power goes out eight or more times in a year. DTE only offers up to $25 while Consumers does not list a maximum award.

Whitmer and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel both have called on utilities to provide those credits automatically, so customers don’t have to file applications for the money.

Whitmer went farther and called for immediate action from utilities to prevent future power outages. She also wants to see better emergency preparedness plans and improvements to make the grid more resilient to bad weather exacerbated by climate change.

Consumers Energy issued a statement Friday saying the company already has increased spending on tree trimming and power grid hardening.

“As an energy provider, we know keeping the lights on is job one for Consumers Energy,” said Director of External Communications Katie Carey. “Dealing with power outages can be frustrating for our customers, and we’re proud of our team’s amazing work last week to restore power swiftly and safely and care for our customers who were impacted by the extreme weather Michigan endured.”

She said Consumers Energy has doubled spending on power grid hardening and increased its tree trimming budget by 60% since 2018.

“Looking forward, we plan to continue to significantly increase our investments in grid reliability,” Carey said. “We have a $5.4 billion electric reliability plan that is a blueprint for serving Michigan today and innovating to reduce the duration and number of power outages.”

