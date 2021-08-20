Workers fired for not getting vaccinated may not get unemployment benefits

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - As the COVID-19 delta variant rages across the U.S., more and more employers are requiring employees to get vaccinated.

That means some people will have decisions to make between getting a vaccine or losing their jobs. Unemployment benefits are not guaranteed for workers who choose not to get vaccinated and later are terminated from work, according to a Mid-Michigan labor attorney.

Dean Yeotis said Michigan workers can be denied unemployment benefits only if they quit their job or engage in gross misconduct at work. Quitting your job is pretty straightforward, but gross misconduct is a huge umbrella that covers a number of different things that may prevent workers from getting benefits.

For example, if an employer has a workplace policy that requires people be vaccinated and an employee doesn’t have a bona fide medical or religious exemption, the mere refusal to get vaccinated may constitute gross misconduct.

“You can lose your employment,” Yeotis said. “I think we can also extrapolate that you receiving unemployment is in danger too.”

However, a rejection from unemployment benefits is less likely if a workplace doesn’t have a formal written policy that requires workers to get vaccinated. Unemployment pay may be possible for employees who only are verbally told to get vaccinated, decline to and then get terminated.

“I think that employee would have a greater likelihood of collecting unemployment,” Yeotis said. “I’m not sure that they would though.”

He’s unsure because an employee’s refusal of a verbal request could potentially count as insubordination or gross misconduct. But that person could force the employer to prove that the verbal request to get vaccinated actually was made.

“Right now, there haven’t been final determinations that have gone through the system that I’m seeing,” Yeotis said.

So there are no hard and fast rules that will determine whether someone can try to collect unemployment benefits. But it’s pretty clear what is likely to happen.

