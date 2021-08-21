Advertisement

CDC tells older adults, pregnant women, those not fully vaccinated to avoid cruise ships

By CNN
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 1:53 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is out with new guidance for would-be cruise ship travelers.

The CDC is asking those with an increased risk for severe illness to avoid them, regardless of vaccination status.

The agency said this applies to older adults, people with specific medical conditions and pregnant women.

Until this change in guidance, only people not fully vaccinated were advised to avoid cruise ships.

The CDC rates the risk of contracting COVID-19 on a cruise ship as “high.”

Cruise ships have seen a handful of outbreaks in recent months.

It comes at a time when the highly contagious delta variant of the virus continues to sweep the United States.

Over the past week, more than 985,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week
Storm damage in Clayton Township, Michigan.
Severe weather leaves behind damage, power outages in Mid-Michigan

Latest News

“The biggest group in most states are African Americans who have not been vaccinated,” Texas...
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick pins COVID surge on unvaccinated Blacks
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the monoclonal treatment Regeneron can be useful in the...
Florida orders school boards to relax mask rules or risk funding cuts
An anti-masker at the center of a school board meeting viral video talks about his beliefs.
Anti-masker at school meeting has no kids
President Joe Biden is set to meet with his national security team about the evacuations, and...
Biden vows to evacuate all Americans — and Afghan helpers