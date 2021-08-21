Advertisement

JR’s Friday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
We had another “Dog Days of Summer” type of day across Mid-Michigan Friday.  Sunshine and light & variable wind conditions allowed temperatures to cruise through the 80s during the afternoon.  The humidity was up a little bit as well, so that “feels-like” temperature was up around 90.  With fair skies and a very light breeze for the overnight period, low temperatures will settle back into the lower, to middle 60s.  A few spots may have a hint of fog early Saturday morning.

Bright sunshine and a south-southwesterly wind will give temperatures a nice jumpstart Saturday.  By midday most of the ABC12 viewing area will have readings already in the lower 80s.  Afternoon highs may touch 90 in some areas, and that south-southwesterly breeze will allow temperatures even along the Lake Huron shoreline to move easily through the 80s.  By the end of the day, more clouds will be moving in as a cool front approaches from the west.

Spotty showers will be possible for Saturday night and Sunday as the front moves across lower Michigan.  The rain won’t be much of a problem, so don’t cancel any plans you may have made for Sunday.  Temperatures Sunday will drop back into the lower 80s due to the extra cloud cover, and with winds shifting in from the north and northeast.  On ABC12 News we will be detailing better chances for rain next for next week. - JR

