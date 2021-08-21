Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Our hot weather pattern will continue well into next week.

Northern parts of our viewing area will get a little break Sunday.

Look for some scattered clouds overnight.

It will be very warm and muggy with lows around 70 degrees.

A weak cold front will drift over mid-Michigan Sunday.

An isolated shower or rumble of thunder is possible.

However, they will be few in number so don’t cancel your outdoor plans.

Afternoon highs will range from the mid 80s south to mid to upper 70s north of the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Next week starts off hot and humid with 90 degrees possible Monday through Wednesday.

