More heat with a low storm threat later today

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - We’ll see more hot and humid weather to begin the weekend but most of us will stay dry yet again. Sunshine is expected this morning with a few clouds during the afternoon. There is the chance that a few showers or storms develop during the afternoon. Areas further north and west towards the US 127 corridor stand the best chance of this and even then, that chance is pretty low so most of us should stay. Afternoon temps will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees so if you are heading to Flint for Back to the Bricks, pack the water and sunscreen.

Overnight, a stray shower or storm is possible and then tomorrow, a cold front will move through and this provide a slightly better chance for a few isolated thunderstorms. With this front moving through, there will be large temperature divide so expect a day in the 70s further north and getting into the middle 80s along the I-69 corridor. We’ll dry out for Monday with some sunshine and highs in the mid 80s.

Looking ahead to next week we’ll see the warm weather continue with a chance for storms late Tuesday into Wednesday.

