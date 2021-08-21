Power companies stepping up after power outages

FLUSHING TWP., Mich. (WJRT) -

Utility companies are stepping up on Friday following the power outages caused by severe storms last week.

This comes after Governor Gretchen Whitmer is asking the state’s largest power providers to give credits to those who’ve been impacted.

Flushing Township was one of the areas hit by the severe storms and power outages.

One of the residents impacted, says she was proud of the way Governor Whitmer and the electric companies stepped up.

I’m glad that she’s on it and that she cares. I do know that the electric company had called in troops basically from different states. And so it we were able to get the electric restored faster,” said Jenny Lindemann.

On Friday, Governor Whitmer is also urging the power companies to improve the state’s electric grid.

Katie Carey, director of external relations with Consumers Energy says they are already taking action.

“We have already filed a $5.4 billion electric reliability plan that the way we look at it, it’s a blueprint for serving Michigan today, but then also looking at that innovation for reduction of the number of power outages that we are seeing across the state.”

Carey felt it was important to also acknowledge all the hardships that happened last week during the severe storms throughout the state effecting over 300 thousand customers.

“Our number one job is to keep the lights on. And when we miss the mark, like we did last week, we do really appreciate our customers, helping and being understanding through that.

Carey says said they had almost 8 thousand downed wires across the state.

Consumers says they will be giving credit to any customer that was without power for 5 days.

DTE will also be applying credit to customers who have experienced outages during the storm and released a statement stating:

“We’ll be back out in those communities most severely impacted; finalizing repairs, accelerated tree trimming, and upgrading critical infrastructure,” said Pete Ternes, DTE Energy Communications.

All Michigan electric utilities must offer credits if power is out for 120 hours straight after a storm.

The Governor and Attorney General Dana Nessel both have called on utilities to provide those credits automatically.

