2 dead, 1 critically injured in beach pier shooting in South Haven

Authorities say the gunman killed one victim before turning the gun on himself. The third...
Authorities say the gunman killed one victim before turning the gun on himself. The third victim was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.(WOOD-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WJRT) -(AP) - Police say two people have died and a third was critically injured in a shooting at a Lake Michigan beach pier in southwestern Michigan.

Beachgoers scrambled when they heard shots in South Haven, 60 miles north of the Indiana-Michigan border.

WOOD-TV, which had a camera at the beach, said two people fell to the ground after being confronted by another person.

After another minute, that person also hit the ground. South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson says two people, including the shooter, were found dead.

She says a third person, a female, was injured and flown to a Kalamazoo hospital. Thompson says a motive for the shooting is unknown and it “may have been random.”

