2-year old drowns on Whisper Lake in Saginaw County
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FREMONT TOWNSHIP Mich. (WJRT) -The Saginaw County Sheriffs Department is investigating the drowning death of a 2-year old child.
The sheriff’s department is releasing few details-- but ABC12 has learned the child, a girl, went missing on Whisper Lake, in Fremont Township during a family get together.
That’s in the area of Swan Creek and Brennan Roads in the Hemlock area.
The sheriff’s department says the investigation into what exactly happened-- continues.
