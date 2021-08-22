2-year old drowns on Whisper Lake in Saginaw County

FREMONT TOWNSHIP Mich. (WJRT) -The Saginaw County Sheriffs Department is investigating the drowning death of a 2-year old child.

The sheriff’s department is releasing few details-- but ABC12 has learned the child, a girl, went missing on Whisper Lake, in Fremont Township during a family get together.

That’s in the area of Swan Creek and Brennan Roads in the Hemlock area.

The sheriff’s department says the investigation into what exactly happened-- continues.

