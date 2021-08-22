A few storms possible today, heat and humidity builds in this week

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - We are tracking a slightly cooler day today as a cold front moves through but things will heat up in a big way this week.

A cold front will move through the area today and this will lead to a large temperature gradient from south to north and a chance for a few showers and storms. This front will lead to highs in the 70s north of the Saginaw Bay and northern Thumb and into the middle 80s along the I-69 corridor. A few isolated showers or storms are expected to develop during the afternoon hours. While severe weather is not expected, some heavy rainfall will be possible with any storms that do develop. Overnight we’ll dry out and then Monday appears to be one of the nicest days out of the next several with some sunshine and slightly lower humidity, but it will still be very warm. Highs are expected to be in the middle to upper 80s.

Hot and humid conditions are expected both Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. When you add in the high humidity, heat index values could be in the upper 90s so these could be the hottest-feeling days of the year so far. There is a chance for showers and storms both days as well so there is still some uncertainty as to how hot it will get. Stay with ABC12 for updates.

