Flint Community Schools cancels Monday classes due to heat

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -With temperatures expected to be in the high 80s Monday, Flint Community Schools announced the cancelation of classes districtwide.

In a statement on the district website, superintendent, Anita J. Stewart said the district continues to work to obtain air in all our classrooms.

In the meantime, the district will continue to monitor the temperature outside to make informed decisions for the well-being of our school community.

This is not the first time the district has canceled classes in recent weeks. School was canceled August 12th and last Thursday, due to the warmer temperatures.

The administration building will remain open, and principals are to report to their buildings.

