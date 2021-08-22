Advertisement

Radio host who regretted vaccine skepticism dies of COVID

In a media briefing Tuesday morning, Dr. Cynthia Morrow said there have been 31 new...
In a media briefing Tuesday morning, Dr. Cynthia Morrow said there have been 31 new hospitalizations in the last week.(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A conservative talk radio host from Tennessee who had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from COVID-19 has died.

He was 61.

Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday.

Valentine had been a skeptic of coronavirus vaccines.

But after he tested positive for COVID-19, and prior to his hospitalization, he told his listeners to consider getting the vaccine if they had a chance of dying from it.

He says he chose not to get vaccinated because he thought he probably wouldn’t die.

