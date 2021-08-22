Restaurant reopens in Flint after pandemic shutdown

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

After being shut down for a year due to the pandemic a mid-Michigan restaurant is making a comeback.

The owner of Smoke Rattle & Roll Armando Vasquez says he started his business in January of last year, but quickly had to close just a few months later due to COVID-19.

Vasquez says he’s excited to open back up in downtown Flint just in time for one of the summer’s biggest events, Back to the Bricks.

Vasquez says even though it was a tough year he Is focusing on the next chapter of his business bringing his BBQ fusion twist to the downtown Flint community.

“We’re here back in downtown. We’re excited to be back to be back at home here in the pavilion and open back up and cater to the students, the faculty the staff the working professionals and were here for them,” he said.

Rey Farah, who works at the restaurant says they are ready to be back in business and hope to become the place to grab lunch in downtown Flint.

“It’s been such a long 18 months to see people out here really supporting the city of flint, supporting us, we wanted to return the favor and really be out here with them too cause this is a staple in the city of Flint and we want to be a staple as well so we couldn’t imagine not being here.”

Farah is also urging any other business that is struggling to get back on their feet to hang in there.

“Stay focused, stay on [the] path, stay on the plan and brighter days are ahead. I mean that’s all we can believe in and hope for is that brighter days are ahead and looking around here, we’re starting to see it,” he said.

Smoke Rattle & Roll will be officially open August 30th in Downtown Flint from 11 to 3pm.

