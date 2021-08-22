Advertisement

Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife hospitalized with COVID-19

Rev. Jesse Jackson sits for an interview in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Rev. Jesse Jackson sits for an interview in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
By Associated Press and Cheri Hardmon
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(CHICAGO (AP) (WJRT) - The Rev. Jesse Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from his organization, the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, the Jacksons are hospitalized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. No further details were released.

Jackson announced in January that he had received a COVID vaccine in an effort encourage the Black community-- disproportionately impacted by the virus-- to get vaccinated.

The Civil Rights icon was a candidate for the Democratic Presidential nomination in 1984 and 1988.

He is the founder of the organizations that merged to form Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.

