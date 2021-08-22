Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife hospitalized with COVID-19

(CHICAGO (AP) (WJRT) - The Rev. Jesse Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from his organization, the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, the Jacksons are hospitalized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. No further details were released.

Jackson announced in January that he had received a COVID vaccine in an effort encourage the Black community-- disproportionately impacted by the virus-- to get vaccinated.

The Civil Rights icon was a candidate for the Democratic Presidential nomination in 1984 and 1988.

He is the founder of the organizations that merged to form Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.

