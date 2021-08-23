Advertisement

Black bear euthanized after injured in hit-and-run crash

Michigan conservation officer
Michigan conservation officer(WILX)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (AP) - A female black bear has been euthanized after it was injured in a hit-and-run car crash in northern Michigan.

Wildlife biologist Steve Griffith of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the bear suffered injuries to its hindlegs that rendered them unusable. He says the injuries were too extensive for the bear to survive.

The crash occurred Sunday evening in Grand Traverse County. Griffith said the motorist who collided with the bear didn’t stop, but someone else called emergency responders regarding the injured animal.

A full grown black bear died in a similar hit-and-run crash on I-75 in Flint Township back in April. The bear was found dead on the freeway near Beecher Road and Michigan State Police say the vehicle involved left the scene before troopers arrived.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Spring Tremaine
Genesee County 911 director defends her actions that led to disorderly conduct charges
This thermometer in a Flint classroom shows the temperature above 100 degrees.
Flint Community Schools closed all week due to excessive heat in buildings
Only 25% of the girls high school basketball coaches in Michigan are women
Breaking the mold: More woman coaches are needed in girls high school basketball
Water main construction in Flint
Flint drawing water from second source beginning this week