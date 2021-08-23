Black bear euthanized after injured in hit-and-run crash

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (AP) - A female black bear has been euthanized after it was injured in a hit-and-run car crash in northern Michigan.

Wildlife biologist Steve Griffith of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the bear suffered injuries to its hindlegs that rendered them unusable. He says the injuries were too extensive for the bear to survive.

The crash occurred Sunday evening in Grand Traverse County. Griffith said the motorist who collided with the bear didn’t stop, but someone else called emergency responders regarding the injured animal.

A full grown black bear died in a similar hit-and-run crash on I-75 in Flint Township back in April. The bear was found dead on the freeway near Beecher Road and Michigan State Police say the vehicle involved left the scene before troopers arrived.

