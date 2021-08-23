Breaking the mold: More woman coaches are needed in girls high school basketball

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -The first record of girls playing high school basketball in Michigan was in 1898.

Since then the sport has grown into over 700 high school girls basketball teams.

In 1973 the MHSAA sponsored the first girl’s basketball state championship tournament. But where the sport has blossomed, it has also stayed stagnant in other places.

“Middle school and elementary for me it was all men, high school men, when I got to Michigan State that was my first female coach,” said Annette Babers, Saginaw High head girls basketball coach.

Babers is the aunt of three-time NBA champion Draymond Green. She was also a McDonald’s All-American and a state champion at Saginaw High.

“I just love Saginaw. People always tell me ‘You’re crazy! You could be anywhere. You could be doing anything,’” Babers explains. “I love Saginaw because someone stayed here and helped me.”

Babers is a part of a select group of coaches there are only 175 of her in Michigan.

Through our own ABC12 investigation, we found out at the start of the 2020 girls’ high school basketball season, 75% of the head coaches were men.

“It’s the tradition of guys rule sports,” said Swan Valley head girls basketball coach Reyna Luplow.

Kim Klein Essexville Garber head girls basketball coach said, “Hearing you say the numbers right now. It shocks me. I always knew it on some level.”

In 1972, Title XI was created and adopted into law it said girls deserve the same opportunities in sports as boys.

Since 1973 there have been 188 girls basketball state championships handed out and only 70 of those teams were led by women head coaches; that’s about 37%.

“You can’t be what you can’t see,” said Klein. “I know on my staff we have two former players of mine. We have to be initial about get them coaching experience.”

“Most women who play the sport move away from their hometown,” said Babers. “A lot of us tend to walk away because the girls now just aren’t as committed.”

Participation in girls’ basketball has declined by about 16% since 2007. But, so has girls participating in all 14 sports sponsored by the MHSAA which has declined by 6%.

“It’s hard to get children out, especially girls if that school is not winning,” said Babers.

The decline in participation isn’t the only reason the girls coaching are taking a hit.

“In my opinion, we have a lot of male athletic directors doing the hiring,” Klein explains. “I have never interviewed in front of a female athletic director”

About 86% of the athletic directors in Michigan high schools are men.

“It’s just a pattern. And we just have to keep showing up to breakthrough,” said Klein.

But with the cards stacked against them, these strong women maneuver through male-dominated waters.

“It gives me goosebumps even thinking about it. I love when the light bulb goes on and they do something they thought they couldn’t do. I feel like coaching is a calling, I really do,” said Klein.

Luplow added, “It’s almost like you should replace the name coach with ‘mentor’ because you’re mentoring the kids to not only teach them about the sport but teach them about life.”

Coaching is more than Xs and Os, it’s about being able to relate to players and understand them because you never know if you’re coaching the next Annette Babers.

Babers explains, “It’s more about life. And it gives you a chance to feed what you have into someone else.”

