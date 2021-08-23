Advertisement

California firefighters battle a dozen large wildfires

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — More than 13,500 firefighters are working to contain a dozen large California wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to flee.

In Northern California, where most of the blazes are burning, there are no red flag warnings for critical conditions Monday but state officials say fire danger will remain elevated through midweek.

Containment has increased to 40% at the Dixie Fire, which has burned more than 1,130 square miles in the northern Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades.

More than 1,200 buildings have burned.

Southwest of Lake Tahoe, the Caldor Fire has destroyed 447 buildings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

In this courtroom artist's sketch made from a video screen monitor of a Brooklyn courtroom,...
R. Kelly accuser testifies that he sexually abused her at 17
Water main construction in Flint
Flint drawing water from second source beginning this week
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
US troops surge evacuations out of Kabul but threats persist
The Latinx Community Center in Flint
COVID-19 vaccine outreach effort targets Flint’s Hispanic population
FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka...
Herschel Walker registers in Georgia; run for Senate next?