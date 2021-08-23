Clarkston man accused of threatening Gov. Whitmer’s office twice

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Clarkston man faces up to six months in jail after he was charged with sending threats to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office this year.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office announced two misdemeanor charges of malicious use of telecommunications services against 31-year-old Kevin Dawe on Monday. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Prosecutors say Dawe used an online form to send threatening and obscene messages to the Constituent Services Department in Whitmer’s office in January and March.

“There is a fine line between airing grievances with an elected official and threatening their life or their loved ones,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “My office stands ready to pursue criminal charges against anyone who crosses that line.”

Dawe turned himself in to Michigan State Police and was released on a $500 cash bond while he awaits further court proceedings in Eaton County District Court.

