Advertisement

Clarkston man accused of threatening Gov. Whitmer’s office twice

Gavel
Gavel(WMTV)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Clarkston man faces up to six months in jail after he was charged with sending threats to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office this year.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office announced two misdemeanor charges of malicious use of telecommunications services against 31-year-old Kevin Dawe on Monday. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Prosecutors say Dawe used an online form to send threatening and obscene messages to the Constituent Services Department in Whitmer’s office in January and March.

“There is a fine line between airing grievances with an elected official and threatening their life or their loved ones,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “My office stands ready to pursue criminal charges against anyone who crosses that line.”

Dawe turned himself in to Michigan State Police and was released on a $500 cash bond while he awaits further court proceedings in Eaton County District Court.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Garlin Gilchrist
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist launches ‘Thriving Cities’ tour in hopes to deliver real change to the state
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical...
Whitmer hopes more people get Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine with full FDA approval
More women coaches needed in Michigan high school basketball
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic...
Whitmer proposes spending $2.1 billion to boost business climate, middle class