Convicted felon arrested in Arenac County after 1st Amendment Auditor incident

Sheriff says man admitted he was in possession of body armor, which felons are not allowed to have
Arenac County Sheriff's Office
By Terry Camp
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STANDISH, Mich. (WJRT) - A man who was convicted of sex crimes in Hawaii, is in the Arenac County Jail right now, after what appears to be an attempt to get into a confrontation with police.

The man appears to be a First Amendment Auditor, trying to catch police on video doing something wrong, but the Arenac County Sheriff says, the video is proof, the convicted felon was breaking the law.

“I have a feeling about this one,” says the man on the video that is now evidence in a criminal case.

The statement made by a man walking outside the Arenac County Sheriff’s Department and the court house a week ago Monday night at around 11 p.m. The online video is now in possession of investigators. A corrections officer asks the man if he needs help.

“No, but I appreciate it though, what was your name and badge number,” says the man to the officer.

The corrections officer lets the man videotape outside the building, but with the help of their own surveillance cameras and detective work, they were able to identify the man as 34-year-old Mark Heath of Oscoda County.

He was arrested two days later.

Sheriff Jim Mosciski says a portion of the video indicates Heath admitted he was wearing body armor of some type.

“He admitted that he had some illegal stuff on him, and he is a felon, has a criminal history, it goes even into Hawaii,” says Mosciski.

Media reports out of Hawaii indicate Heath was sentenced to prison for sex crimes in 2010, but its not clear how long he spent behind bars. Heath is currently on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry.

Heath now faces a four-year felony in Arenac County for possession of body armor while being a felon. Heath faces two felony charges in Oscoda County in unrelated cases.

First Amendment Auditor videos like this have become common on the internet.

“They want confrontation with law enforcement or, they have been doing at courthouses, they want to make confrontation with someone in there saying, you can’t do this, you can’t do that, you are violating my rights, and then they try to sue the county to get some money,” says Mosciski.

The First Amendment Auditors can also make money by getting people to click on the videos on the internet.

Mosciski says this has happened at other sheriff’s departments in mid-Michigan.

“This is the first time it ever happened here,” he says.

I spoke with Heath’s attorney, Steve Raslich, who says he is reviewing the case and wants his client to get a fair legal process.

Heath remains in jail on a $50,000 bond.

