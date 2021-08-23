COVID-19 vaccine outreach effort targets Flint’s Hispanic population

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Efforts are under way to educate the City of Flint’s Hispanic population about COVID-19 and the vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports only 17% of people in the U.S. who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Aug. 16 were Hispanic. It’s a concern that the LatinX Technology and Community Center of Flint is working to address on a daily basis.

The outreach effort involves social media, flyers, word of mouth, videos in Spanish, interpreters at vaccine clinics and even door knocking to make sure people have the necessary information to make informed decisions.

The city of Flint has a population of around 81,000 people and around 4.5% or 3,600 of those people are Hispanic. For some, language is a barrier to get access to the vaccine, which is where Mildred Silva Zuccaro steps in.

She volunteers at the Latinx Technology and Community Center and is also an outreach navigator and interpreter for Hamilton Community Health Network.

“In the pandemic, I can see there’s not much information for the Hispanic people. It’s difficult for us to know what is happening,” Zuccaro said.

She and a group of volunteers have been going door to door on the city’s east side for weeks, asking if people have been vaccinated and answering questions they may have. Roughly 12% of Flint’s Hispanic population lives on the east side of Flint.

“Bring information in Spanish, like where we are going to be. Because we know some people don’t have a car, they can’t drive to the clinic.

Jesus Berlanga was very hesitant to get his vaccine initially over concerns about potential side effects, including blood clots. But once he got the facts and science surrounding the vaccine and knew that people were continuing to die from the coronavirus, he made up his mind pretty quick.

“The concern of not knowing. I think everyone fears not knowing,” Berlanga said. “This is all new to us, and we’ve never done this before.”

There are no plans for these outreach efforts to stop any time soon. A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be happening this Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Latinx Technology and Community Center with Spanish interpretation available.

