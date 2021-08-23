Flint Community Schools closed all week due to excessive heat in buildings

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Community Schools will be closed all week because of excessive heat in classrooms at two schools, which lack air conditioning.

The district canceled classes Monday and will remain closed through Thursday. Friday was a scheduled day off, so classes are scheduled to resume on Aug. 30 if the temperature is favorable, according to Superintendent Anita Steward.

Monday was the third time the district closed since school started less than three weeks ago. The problem is most school buildings don’t have air conditioning yet.

If the temperature outside is 85 degrees or higher, there’s an agreement that the district that school will not be in session. The teachers union said it feels 15 degrees hotter in classrooms compared to outdoors, pushing some classrooms above 100 degrees Monday.

Air conditioning was expected to be installed in every Flint school building two years ago, but officials say it’ll be several more months until that’s done.

“Well we’re frustrated,” said Karen Christian, president of the United Teachers of Flint union. “We think this should have been done, you know, a year ago, at least, if not more.”

The decision to move Flint kids to a balanced calendar starting in August 2019 came with a demand for air conditioning from the United Teachers of Flint. Christian said the air conditioning installation didn’t happen right away because they needed the funding.

The money came with the millage vote about six months later, but then the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“As we all know, there’s supply shortages everywhere. And so some of the pieces that were needed to make sure air conditioning units were working and operational are not here yet,” Christian said.

Some school buildings have the air conditioning equipment installed, but the parts to connect them could take another few months. Right now, she’s expecting air conditioning to be up and running by December.

Until then, Christian is using three fans she purchased to help her students when classes are in session.

“Especially with COVID and us wanting to make sure that we have constant airflow in the classroom,” she said. “It’s difficult to do that when there’s no air flowing through because it’s so hot.”

Christian is also concerned about the disruption to Flint students.

“Getting routines down and getting back together with their classmates and be able to learn how to work together as a team again, it slows us down a little bit it also slows us down teacher wise as in trying to figure out where exactly our students are educationally,” she said.

The teachers union hasn’t started conversations with Flint Community Schools administrators about whether the missed days this week will be made up later. The district is working to get devices to all students, so virtual learning is an option on some snow days this winter.

