Flint drawing water from second source beginning this week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Over the next several weeks, there will be a gradual switch to the secondary source for the city of Flint.

Flint’s primary water source is the Great Lakes Water Authority and the secondary water source is Genesee County. Once the secondary source is operating at 100%, the primary source will be shut down temporarily for valve repair and automation work.

Both sources will come from Lake Huron but will be in separate pipelines and treated separately.

”I’m hearing a lot of people having concerns with the blending of the water. Why are they messing with our water again. Basically, uninformed or misinformed,” said Flint water advocate Florlisa Fowler.

Under state and federal law, cities must have a secondary water source in case of an emergency.

“What they need to understand is that they have to fix it. We’ve been fighting for this for years now, and they’re actually doing something now to actually fix the water,” she said.

Fowler understands where people are coming from in being concerned and worried these changes are happening, but she wants people to know this is a huge and necessary step forward for the city’s water infrastructure.

“The main thing is to stay calm, don’t freak out. Make sure you take your baths and do your personal hygiene and stuff, whether it be in town or out of town. However you’ve deal with the situation the last few years, continue doing that,” Fowler said.

The project in its entirety is expected to take six to eight weeks. Officials from the Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office found no issues after two days of water quality testing.

If people are still not comfortable water testing kits are available at Flint City Hall.

