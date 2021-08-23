Genesee County 911 director defends her actions that led to disorderly conduct charges

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County 911 Director Spring Tremaine defended herself after a controversial video released last week showed her angry response during a dispute with her ex-sister-in-law.

She couldn’t talk last week because she was out of state for a work training. Now back in town, she agreed to meet in person to speak up for herself regarding the dispute, which resulted in a criminal disorderly conduct charge against her.

“I’ve lived 56 years of a highly ethical life, so I’m not going to let one moment, define me,” said Tremaine.

On Saturday Aug. 7, Tremaine said she actually called the non-emergency line at Genesee County 911. She had watched her ex-sister-in-law dump yard waste on the property across the street which Tremaine says her family’s trust owns.

“Let’s let the courts play that out and I’m sure they’re backed up so it’ll take some time, but I have no problem with how I operated on the information I had at the time,” she said.

Tremaine said she wanted police to handle the situation because things hadn’t been civil between them. She said her ex sister-in-law refused to come out of the house when police arrived. Police then took a report and left.

Tremaine hasn’t watched this video of the incident.

“I chose to then pick it up and take it back, and I realized now that that probably wasn’t the best thing. But at the time I had. I wasn’t getting any help from anyone else. And that was the method I chose,” said Tremaine.

Tremaine had called police for trespassing and maintains that she was defending the family’s trust with her actions.

She was unaware that just two days prior a divorce court decision allowed her ex-sister-in-law access to the property.

“My one child said, I want to be here. I love it here, and I love living next door to my cousins, and so we’re gonna stay,” Tremaine said.

She doesn’t believe that the calls to the Genesee County 911 Center regarding this year-long dispute, affected her employees. She said everyone is “good at playing a neutral role.”

Tremaine agreed that the county has limited resources she said she had no other option but to call for help.

The Genesee County 911 Consortium, which oversees Tremaine’s work, will be meeting on Aug. 30.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is wants to determine whether she should remain in her position.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.